Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Schlumberger will report earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $8.36 billion.

Schlumberger earnings in the same period a year ago was 35 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $7.46 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 22.86 percent. Revenue would be have grown 12.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.45 0.42 0.3 EPS Actual 0.38 0.48 0.42 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Schlumberger stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Schlumberger's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hdxrpfjm