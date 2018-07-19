Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.01 and sales around $10.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Honeywell International announced EPS of $1.80 on revenue of $10.07 billion. Revenue would be have grown 7.26 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.9 1.84 1.73 1.77 EPS Actual 1.95 1.85 1.75 1.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Honeywell International. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Honeywell International's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1197927&tp_key=073b9d930d