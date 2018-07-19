General Electric (NYSE: GE) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect General Electric earnings of 17 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $29.39 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

General Electric EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 28 cents. Revenue was $29.61 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 39.29 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 0.75 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.29 0.49 0.25 EPS Actual 0.16 0.27 0.29 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with General Electric. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. General Electric's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.