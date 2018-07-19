SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to SEI Investments' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict SEI Investments will report earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $406.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, SEI Investments reported EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $372.33 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 33.33 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 9.07 percent from the same quarter last year. SEI Investments's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.6 0.57 0.55 EPS Actual 0.86 0.67 0.63 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SEI Investments stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SEI Investments' conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://seic.com/investor-relations/investor-relations-events-and-webcasts