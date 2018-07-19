On Thursday, Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Glacier Bancorp's EPS to be near 53 cents on sales of $110.64 million.

Glacier Bancorp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 43 cents. Revenue was $86.25 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 23.26 percent. Revenue would be have grown 28.27 percent from the same quarter last year. Glacier Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.46 0.47 0.44 EPS Actual 0.48 0.44 0.47 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Glacier Bancorp are up 13.03 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Glacier Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.