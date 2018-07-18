Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Trinity Biotech earnings will be near 6 cents per share on sales of $25.5 million, according to analysts.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.76 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 0.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Trinity Biotech's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 0.06 0.068

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Trinity Biotech stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Trinity Biotech's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1135/26599