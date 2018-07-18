Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Rogers Communications management projections, analysts predict EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $2.76 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Rogers Communications posted a profit of 79 cents on sales of $2.83 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 24.05 percent. Sales would be down 2.75 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.66 0.81 0.69 EPS Actual 0.71 0.71 0.81 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Rogers Communications stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Rogers Communications's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.