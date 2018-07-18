Nucor (NYSE: NUE) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Nucor EPS is expected to be around $2.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.39 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nucor reported EPS of $1 on revenue of $5.17 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 104.00 percent. Revenue would be up 23.48 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.61 0.95 1.24 EPS Actual 1.17 0.65 0.79 1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nucor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nucor's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/26389