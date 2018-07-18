Market Overview

Domino's Pizza Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 4:06pm   Comments
Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) earnings are just around the corner! For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Domino's Pizza earnings will be near $1.75 per share on sales of $783.81 million, according to analysts.

Domino's Pizza earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.32. Quarterly sales came in at $628.61 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 32.58 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 24.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Domino's Pizza's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.77   1.22 1.22
EPS Actual 2 2.09 1.27 1.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Domino's Pizza stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Domino's Pizza is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

