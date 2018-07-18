Market Overview

Earnings Outlook For BB&T
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 3:55pm   Comments
On Thursday, BB&T (NYSE: BBT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

BB&T EPS is expected to be around $1.01, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, BB&T posted a profit of 78 cents on sales of $2.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 29.49 percent. Sales would be up 0.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. BB&T's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.79 0.79 0.77
EPS Actual 0.97 0.84 0.78 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on BB&T stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BB&T's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://bbt.investorroom.com/webcasts-and-presentations?item=99

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

