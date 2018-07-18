On Wednesday, Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Texas Capital Bancshares reporting earnings of $1.40 per share on revenue of $243.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of 97 cents on revenue of $201.72 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 44.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 20.72 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.15 1.12 0.94 EPS Actual 1.38 1.19 1.12 0.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Texas Capital Bancshares stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Texas Capital Bancshares conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10122050