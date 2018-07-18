Don't be caught off-guard: Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Plexus modeled for quarterly EPS of 82 cents on revenue of $721.08 million.

In the same quarter last year, Plexus posted EPS of 74 cents on sales of $618.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10.81 percent. Revenue would be up 16.52 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.81 0.82 0.72 EPS Actual 0.74 0.75 0.84 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Plexus are up 17.76 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Plexus stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.