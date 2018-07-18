On Wednesday, Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Noodles EPS will likely be near 2 cents while revenue will be around $114.16 million, according to analysts.

Noodles reported a per-share profit of 1 cent when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $112.79 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 100 percent. Sales would be up 1.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Noodles's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.04 0.01 0.02 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 188.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Noodles stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Noodles is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ottibu9m