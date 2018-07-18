Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Great Southern Bancorp's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Great Southern Bancorp reporting earnings of 94 cents per share on revenue of $39.79 million.

In the same quarter last year, Great Southern Bancorp posted a profit of 78 cents on sales of $37.9 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.51 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.98 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.83 0.81 0.78 EPS Actual 0.95 0.89 0.82 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Great Southern Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.