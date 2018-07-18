Market Overview

A Preview Of Alcoa's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 7:33am   Comments
11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Alcoa reporting earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Alcoa reported earnings per share of 62 cents on revenue of $2.85 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 117.74 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 20.32 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.69 1.25 0.71 0.65
EPS Actual 0.77 1.04 0.72 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Alcoa stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Alcoa's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

