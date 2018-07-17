Novartis (NYSE: NVS) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Novartis' Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Novartis will report earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $12.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Novartis reported earnings per share of $1.22 on sales of $12.24 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.92 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 6.11 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.2 1.24 1.18 EPS Actual 1.28 1.21 1.29 1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Novartis stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Novartis's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.novartis.com/