On Wednesday, LM Ericsson Telephone (NASDAQ: ERIC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 2 cents and sales around $5.52 billion.

LM Ericsson Telephone reported a per-share profit of 2 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.98 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0.00 percent. Revenue would be down 7.82 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.03 0.02 0.07 EPS Actual 0.013 -0.15 -0.07 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate LM Ericsson Telephone stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

LM Ericsson Telephone's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations