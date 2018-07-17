United Community (NASDAQ: UCFC) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to United Community's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect United Community's EPS to be near 19 cents on sales of $21.8 million.

United Community reported a profit of 16 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $20.73 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.56 percent. Revenue would be up 5.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. United Community's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.171 0.158 0.151 0.163

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on United Community stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.