United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBNK) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

United Financial Bancorp EPS is expected to be around 30 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $47.57 million.

Analysts estimate would represent a 6.25 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.68 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.3 0.3 0.26 EPS Actual 0.3 0.28 0.3 0.32

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 2.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on United Financial Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.