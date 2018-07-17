Market Overview

Earnings Preview: Pinnacle Financial
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 17, 2018 8:16am   Comments
On Tuesday, July 17, Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Pinnacle Financial analysts model for earnings of $1.15 per share on sales of $228.72 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pinnacle Financial posted a profit of 84 cents on sales of $141.68 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 36.9 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 61.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.1 0.92 0.9 0.8
EPS Actual 1.13 0.97 0.9 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Pinnacle Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

