Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Marten Transport's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Marten Transport management projections, analysts predict EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $192.97 million.

Marten Transport reported a per-share profit of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $171.51 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 29.41 percent. Revenue would be up 12.51 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.15 0.15 0.25 EPS Actual 0.19 0.16 0.14 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Marten Transport stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Marten Transport is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.marten.com/investor-relations