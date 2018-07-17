On Tuesday, Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Adtran is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Adtran will report a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $127.55 million.

Adtran reported a profit of 30 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $184.67 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 206.67 percent. Revenue would be down 30.93 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.18 0.07 0.26 0.19 EPS Actual -0.29 0.05 0.37 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Adtran stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.