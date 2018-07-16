On Tuesday, July 17, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will release its Q2 earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Johnson & Johnson will report earnings of $2.06 per share on revenue of $20.37 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Johnson & Johnson posted a profit of $1.83 on sales of $18.8 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 12.57 percent. Revenue would be up 8.13 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Johnson & Johnson's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2 1.72 1.8 1.79 EPS Actual 2.06 1.74 1.9 1.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Johnson & Johnson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Johnson & Johnson's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jnj.com/