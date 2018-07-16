First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) will be releasing its next round of earnings Monday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect First Defiance Financial's EPS to be near $1.04 on sales of $26.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, First Defiance Financial posted EPS of 82 cents on sales of $24.63 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.83 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 8.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.89 0.89 0.83 EPS Actual 1.11 0.9 0.92 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on First Defiance Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.