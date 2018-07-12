Earnings Preview For Wells Fargo
On Friday, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Wells Fargo earnings will be near $1.13 per share on sales of $21.7 billion, according to analysts.
Wells Fargo reported a profit of $1.07 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $22.16 billion. Revenue would be down 2.12 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|1.04
|1.03
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|0.97
|1.04
|1.07
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Wells Fargo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Wells Fargo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.wellsfargo.com/