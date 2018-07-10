On Wednesday, Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Bank of the Ozarks reporting earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $255.54 million.

Bank of the Ozarks earnings in the same period a year ago was 73 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $233.94 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.92 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 9.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.75 0.74 0.73 EPS Actual 0.88 0.75 0.75 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Bank of the Ozarks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.