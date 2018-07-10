On Wednesday, MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

MSC Industrial Direct EPS is expected to be around $1.39, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $833.77 million.

MSC Industrial Direct reported a per-share profit of $1.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $743.9 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 27.52 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.08 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.06 0.99 1.09 EPS Actual 1.04 1.05 1.07 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MSC Industrial Direct have declined 4.38 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate MSC Industrial Direct stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

MSC Industrial Direct's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.mscdirect.com/news-releases