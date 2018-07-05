Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Pricesmart modeled for quarterly EPS of 63 cents on revenue of $777 million.

Pricesmart EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 62 cents. Revenue was $730.25 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1.61 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.40 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.85 0.73 0.67 EPS Actual 0.91 0.74 0.64 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Pricesmart stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pricesmart is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://shop.pricesmart.com/