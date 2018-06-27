Omnova Solutions (NYSE: OMN) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Omnova Solutions's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 20 cents and sales around $203.9 million.

Omnova Solutions's loss in the same period a year ago was 16 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $221.3 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25 percent increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 7.85 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.13 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.09 0.1 0.25 0.16

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 10 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Omnova Solutions stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Omnova Solutions's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.omnova.com/