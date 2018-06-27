Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Investors Real Estate have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 4 cents on revenue of $43.9 million.

Investors Real Estate reported a per-share profit of 9 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $54.3 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 144.44 percent. Revenue would have fallen 19.16 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.01 EPS Actual 0.09 0.1 0.1 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Investors Real Estate have declined 5.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Investors Real Estate stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.