Don't be caught off-guard: H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, H.B. Fuller analysts model for earnings of 85 cents per share on sales of $804.6 million.

In the same quarter last year, H.B. Fuller posted EPS of 62 cents on sales of $561.65 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 37.10 percent. Revenue would be have grown 43.26 percent from the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.84 0.68 0.67 EPS Actual 0.35 0.75 0.65 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on H.B. Fuller stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.