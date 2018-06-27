Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Franklin Covey have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 23 cents on revenue of $49.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Franklin Covey reported an earnings per share loss of 23 cents on revenue of $43.7 million. Sales would be up 13.60 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Franklin Covey's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.33 0.39 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.17 0.33 -0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Franklin Covey stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Franklin Covey is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/e4ohhfio