On Tuesday, National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

National Oilwell Varco earnings will be near 2 cents per share on sales of $2 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, National Oilwell Varco reported a loss per share of 14 cents on revenue of $1.7 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 114.29 percent. Sales would be up 13.70 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.08 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.04 -0.07 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on National Oilwell Varco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.