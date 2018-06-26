AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 54 cents and sales around $116.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, AeroVironment reported EPS of $1.30 on revenue of $125.3 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 58.46 percent. Sales would be down 7.35 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the AeroVironment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.06 -0.34 1.03 EPS Actual 0.09 0.29 -0.23 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AeroVironment stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AeroVironment is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.avinc.com/