FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect FactSet Research Systems's EPS to be near $2.13 on sales of $339.57 million.

FactSet Research Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.85. Revenue was $312.12 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.14 percent. Sales would be up 8.79 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the FactSet Research Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.06 1.98 1.89 1.84 EPS Actual 2.12 2.04 1.9 1.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating FactSet Research Systems stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

FactSet Research Systems' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.factset.com/investors/audiocasts/default.aspx