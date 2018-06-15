Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE: AZRE) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Azure Power Global Limited EPS will likely be near a loss of 4 cents while revenue will be around $33.9 million, according to analysts.

Azure Power Global Limited EPS loss in the same period a year ago came in at 20 cents. Revenue was $20.3 million. Sales would be up 67.00 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.64 0.09 -0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares have declined 5.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Azure Power Global's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations