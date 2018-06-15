Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 15, 2018 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Related
Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2018
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 2%; SELLAS Life Sciences Shares Spike Higher

Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (NYSE: AZRE) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Azure Power Global Limited EPS will likely be near a loss of 4 cents while revenue will be around $33.9 million, according to analysts.

Azure Power Global Limited EPS loss in the same period a year ago came in at 20 cents. Revenue was $20.3 million. Sales would be up 67.00 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate       -0.03
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.64 0.09 -0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares have declined 5.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Azure Power Global's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.azurepower.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AZRE)

Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AZRE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.