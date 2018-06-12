H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on H&R Block management projections, analysts predict EPS of $5.27 on revenue of $2.34 billion.

H&R Block EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $3.76. Revenue was $2.32 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 40.16 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 0.52 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -1.29 -0.72 -0.62 3.53 EPS Actual -1.16 -0.71 -0.62 3.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on H&R Block stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

H&R Block's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.hrblock.com/