At the end of January 09, 2024, Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC will reward its shareholders with a dividend payout of $0.20 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 1.71%. Remember, only investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 20, 2023 will receive this payout.

Kulicke & Soffa Indus Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-20 4 $0.2 1.71% 2023-11-15 2023-12-21 2024-01-09 2023-09-20 4 $0.19 1.5% 2023-08-23 2023-09-21 2023-10-10 2023-06-21 4 $0.19 1.33% 2023-06-08 2023-06-22 2023-07-10 2023-03-22 4 $0.19 1.4% 2023-03-02 2023-03-23 2023-04-10 2022-12-21 4 $0.19 1.59% 2022-11-16 2022-12-22 2023-01-09 2022-09-21 4 $0.17 1.57% 2022-08-30 2022-09-22 2022-10-09 2022-06-22 4 $0.17 1.28% 2022-06-08 2022-06-23 2022-07-11 2022-03-23 4 $0.17 1.29% 2022-03-03 2022-03-24 2022-04-11 2021-12-22 4 $0.17 1.38% 2021-10-18 2021-12-23 2022-01-10 2021-09-22 4 $0.14 0.84% 2021-08-26 2021-09-23 2021-10-12 2021-06-23 4 $0.14 1.09% 2021-05-28 2021-06-24 2021-07-12 2021-03-24 4 $0.14 1.25% 2021-03-05 2021-03-25 2021-04-12

When it comes to dividend yield, Kulicke & Soffa Indus stands tall above its industry peers, boasting a remarkable annualized dividend yield of 1.06%.

Analyzing Kulicke & Soffa Indus Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed an upward trajectory in the company's dividend per share between 2020 and 2023. The dividend per share rose from $0.50 to $0.77, indicating the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through increased dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Kulicke & Soffa Indus

The earnings chart above shows that from 2020 to 2023, Kulicke & Soffa Indus has experienced an increase in their earnings from $0.96 per share to $1.81 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at Kulicke & Soffa Indus's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.20 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.71%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023 for Kulicke & Soffa Indus indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

