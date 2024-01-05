Fostering Confidence: One Liberty Props Reliable Progress and Investor Expectations

Loading... Loading...

By the close of today, January 05, 2024, One Liberty Props OLP will issue a dividend payout of $0.45 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 8.38%. Only those investors who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on December 19, 2023 will receive this payout.

One Liberty Props Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-19 4 $0.45 8.38% 2023-12-05 2023-12-20 2024-01-05 2023-10-02 4 $0.45 9.33% 2023-09-20 2023-10-03 2023-10-11 2023-06-23 4 $0.45 8.76% 2023-06-13 2023-06-26 2023-07-06 2023-03-24 4 $0.45 8.69% 2023-03-13 2023-03-27 2023-04-04 2022-12-19 4 $0.45 7.81% 2022-12-07 2022-12-20 2023-01-05 2022-09-26 4 $0.45 7.45% 2022-09-15 2022-09-27 2022-10-07 2022-06-17 4 $0.45 6.75% 2022-06-09 2022-06-21 2022-07-06 2022-03-23 4 $0.45 5.94% 2022-03-10 2022-03-24 2022-04-07 2021-12-17 4 $0.45 5.27% 2021-12-09 2021-12-20 2022-01-05 2021-09-24 4 $0.45 5.87% 2021-09-14 2021-09-27 2021-10-07 2021-06-24 4 $0.45 6.29% 2021-06-10 2021-06-25 2021-07-09 2021-03-23 4 $0.45 7.48% 2021-03-12 2021-03-24 2021-04-07

When comparing One Liberty Props's dividend yield against its industry peers, the company sits comfortably in the middle, with its peer Global Net Lease GNL having the highest annualized dividend yield at 14.49%.

Analyzing One Liberty Props Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Throughout the period of 2020 to 2023, the company maintained a steady dividend per share of $1.80. This demonstrates the company's commitment to a stable dividend policy, which can be reassuring for investors looking for reliable income sources.

YoY Earnings Growth For One Liberty Props

From 2020 to 2023, One Liberty Props experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $2.00 to $2.01. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of One Liberty Props's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.45 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 8.38%.

Even though there has been no change in the dividend per share from 2020 to 2023, the rising earnings per share of One Liberty Props imply a solid financial footing, suggesting the company's ability to consistently reward shareholders with profit distributions.

To stay well-informed about potential changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

