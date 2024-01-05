Unleashing Growth Potential: Eastman Chemical Surpasses Expectations with Strong Performance and Increasing Profits

Loading... Loading...

On January 05, 2024, Eastman Chemical EMN will distribute a dividend payout of $0.81 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 3.88%. Shareholders who owned the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 15, 2023 will receive this payout.

Eastman Chemical Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-15 4 $0.81 3.88% 2023-12-06 2023-12-18 2024-01-05 2023-09-14 4 $0.79 3.73% 2023-08-03 2023-09-15 2023-10-06 2023-06-14 4 $0.79 3.97% 2023-05-04 2023-06-15 2023-07-07 2023-03-14 4 $0.79 3.57% 2023-02-14 2023-03-15 2023-04-10 2022-12-14 4 $0.79 3.65% 2022-12-01 2022-12-15 2023-01-06 2022-09-14 4 $0.76 3.26% 2022-08-04 2022-09-15 2022-10-07 2022-06-14 4 $0.76 2.81% 2022-05-05 2022-06-15 2022-07-08 2022-03-14 4 $0.76 2.51% 2022-02-22 2022-03-15 2022-04-01 2021-12-14 4 $0.76 2.96% 2021-12-02 2021-12-15 2022-01-07 2021-09-14 4 $0.69 2.53% 2021-08-05 2021-09-15 2021-10-01 2021-06-14 4 $0.69 2.24% 2021-05-06 2021-06-15 2021-07-02 2021-03-12 4 $0.69 2.5% 2021-02-18 2021-03-15 2021-04-05

With a dividend yield that places it neither at the top nor the bottom, Eastman Chemical finds itself in the middle among its industry peers, while Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF boasts the highest annualized dividend yield at 4.07%.

Analyzing Eastman Chemical Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2020 to 2023, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $2.67 to $3.18, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Eastman Chemical

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Eastman Chemical's earnings per share, from $5.87 in 2020 to $5.98 in 2023. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

In this article, we explore the recent dividend payout of Eastman Chemical and its significance for shareholders.

Given that Eastman Chemical has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could signal that the company is in good financial standing and that they could be positioned to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

Keeping a vigilant eye on the company's performance in the coming quarters will allow investors to stay current with any variations in financials or dividend disbursements.

