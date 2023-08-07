Stable Payouts, Increasing Performance: Glen Burnie Bancorp Supports Investors with Growing Earnings

By the end of today, August 07, 2023, Glen Burnie Bancorp GLBZ is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.10 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.19%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on July 21, 2023 will receive this payout.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-21 4 $0.1 5.19% 2023-07-13 2023-07-24 2023-08-07 2023-04-21 4 $0.1 5.51% 2023-04-14 2023-04-24 2023-05-08 2023-01-20 4 $0.1 5.0% 2023-01-13 2023-01-23 2023-02-06 2022-10-21 4 $0.1 3.77% 2022-10-13 2022-10-24 2022-11-07 2022-07-22 4 $0.1 3.9% 2022-07-15 2022-07-25 2022-08-08 2022-04-22 4 $0.1 3.18% 2022-04-15 2022-04-25 2022-05-09 2022-01-21 4 $0.1 3.02% 2022-01-14 2022-01-24 2022-02-07 2021-10-22 4 $0.1 3.42% 2021-10-15 2021-10-25 2021-11-08 2021-07-16 4 $0.1 3.08% 2021-07-09 2021-07-19 2021-07-30 2021-04-16 4 $0.1 3.44% 2021-04-09 2021-04-19 2021-04-30 2021-01-22 4 $0.1 3.48% 2021-01-14 2021-01-25 2021-02-08 2020-10-16 4 $0.1 4.0% 2020-10-09 2020-10-19 2020-11-02

With a dividend yield that places it neither at the top nor the bottom, Glen Burnie Bancorp finds itself in the middle among its industry peers, while Kentucky First Federal KFFB boasts the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.45%.

Analyzing Glen Burnie Bancorp Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed a steady dividend per share of $0.40 from 2019 to 2022, indicating the company's commitment to providing stability to shareholders through a reliable dividend payout. This consistent dividend policy offers a dependable income source for investors.

YoY Earnings Growth For Glen Burnie Bancorp

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Glen Burnie Bancorp's earnings per share, from $0.48 in 2019 to $0.51 in 2022. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

This article provides an in-depth analysis of Glen Burnie Bancorp's recent dividend distribution and the impact it has on shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $0.10 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 5.19%.

Despite no adjustment in the dividend per share over the period of 2019 to 2022, the consistent growth in earnings per share for Glen Burnie Bancorp indicates a sound financial status, which could enable the company to continue sharing profits with its investors.

Investors should closely follow the company's performance in the coming quarters to stay up-to-date on any shifts in financials or dividend disbursements.

