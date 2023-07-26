Overcoming Challenges and Adapting: NetApp Navigates to Reward InvestorsDriving Profitability and Investor Rewards: NetApp Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits

By the close of today, July 26, 2023, NetApp NTAP will issue a dividend payout of $0.50 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 2.89%. This payout is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on July 06, 2023.

NetApp Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-06 4 $0.5 2.89% 2023-05-31 2023-07-07 2023-07-26 2023-04-05 4 $0.5 3.03% 2023-02-22 2023-04-06 2023-04-26 2023-01-05 4 $0.5 2.76% 2022-11-29 2023-01-06 2023-01-25 2022-10-06 4 $0.5 2.73% 2022-08-24 2022-10-07 2022-10-26 2022-07-07 4 $0.5 2.78% 2022-06-01 2022-07-08 2022-07-27 2022-04-07 4 $0.5 2.32% 2022-02-23 2022-04-08 2022-04-27 2022-01-06 4 $0.5 2.19% 2021-11-30 2022-01-07 2022-01-26 2021-10-07 4 $0.5 2.48% 2021-08-25 2021-10-08 2021-10-27 2021-07-08 4 $0.5 2.61% 2021-06-02 2021-07-09 2021-07-28 2021-04-08 4 $0.48 2.77% 2021-02-24 2021-04-09 2021-04-28 2021-01-07 4 $0.48 3.6% 2020-12-01 2021-01-08 2021-01-27 2020-10-08 4 $0.48 4.6% 2020-08-26 2020-10-09 2020-10-28

NetApp's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with Xerox Holdings XRX having the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.11%.

Analyzing NetApp Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2019 to 2022, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $1.84 in 2019 to $2.00 in 2022. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For NetApp

The earnings chart above shows that from 2019 to 2022, NetApp has experienced an increase in their earnings from $4.16 per share to $5.54 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

In this article, we delve into NetApp's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.50 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 2.89%.

The increase in both dividend per share and earnings per share from 2019 to 2022 for NetApp indicates a positive financial trend, suggesting their capacity to continue distributing profits to shareholders.

Keeping a vigilant eye on the company's performance in the coming quarters will allow investors to stay current with any variations in financials or dividend disbursements.

