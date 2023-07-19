Extra Space Storage Demonstrates Strong Performance and Increased Profits, Maximizing Returns for Shareholders

Today, July 19, 2023, marks an important moment for investors of Extra Space Storage EXR. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $1.01 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 2.71%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on July 12, 2023 are eligible for this payout.

Extra Space Storage Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-07-12 4 $1.01 2.71% 2023-07-03 2023-07-13 2023-07-19 2023-06-14 4 $1.62 4.46% 2023-05-26 2023-06-15 2023-06-30 2023-03-14 4 $1.62 4.0% 2023-02-16 2023-03-15 2023-03-31 2022-12-13 4 $1.5 3.79% 2022-11-21 2022-12-14 2022-12-30 2022-09-14 4 $1.5 2.82% 2022-08-19 2022-09-15 2022-09-30 2022-06-14 4 $1.5 3.48% 2022-05-26 2022-06-15 2022-06-30 2022-03-14 4 $1.5 3.12% 2022-02-16 2022-03-15 2022-03-31 2021-12-14 4 $1.25 2.47% 2021-11-22 2021-12-15 2021-12-31 2021-09-14 4 $1.25 2.82% 2021-08-23 2021-09-15 2021-09-30 2021-06-14 4 $1.0 2.72% 2021-05-27 2021-06-15 2021-06-30 2021-03-12 4 $1.0 3.4% 2021-02-18 2021-03-15 2021-03-31 2020-12-14 4 $0.9 3.05% 2020-11-12 2020-12-15 2020-12-31

Analyzing Extra Space Storage Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

During the period of 2019 to 2022, the company experienced a notable growth in its dividend per share. The dividend per share increased from $3.56 to $6.00, reflecting the company's focus on providing greater returns to its shareholders.

YoY Earnings Growth For Extra Space Storage

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Extra Space Storage's earnings per share, from $4.84 in 2019 to $8.26 in 2022. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2019 to 2022, Extra Space Storage demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

To stay well-informed about potential changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

