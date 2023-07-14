Unleashing Growth Potential: CareTrust REIT Surpasses Expectations with Strong Performance and Increasing Profits

By the end of today, July 14, 2023, CareTrust REIT CTRE is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.28 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.65%. The company's dividend payout went ex-dividend on June 29, 2023, so only the investors that owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date will receive this payout.

CareTrust REIT Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-06-29 4 $0.28 5.65% 2023-06-20 2023-06-30 2023-07-14 2023-03-30 4 $0.28 6.01% 2023-03-20 2023-03-31 2023-04-14 2022-12-29 4 $0.28 5.59% 2022-12-16 2022-12-30 2023-01-13 2022-09-29 4 $0.28 5.43% 2022-09-15 2022-09-30 2022-10-14 2022-06-29 4 $0.28 6.42% 2022-06-17 2022-06-30 2022-07-15 2022-03-30 4 $0.28 6.26% 2022-03-15 2022-03-31 2022-04-15 2021-12-30 4 $0.27 4.97% 2021-12-15 2021-12-31 2022-01-15 2021-09-29 4 $0.27 4.86% 2021-09-15 2021-09-30 2021-10-15 2021-06-29 4 $0.27 4.49% 2021-06-16 2021-06-30 2021-07-15 2021-03-30 4 $0.27 4.44% 2021-03-15 2021-03-31 2021-04-15 2020-12-30 4 $0.25 4.33% 2020-12-17 2020-12-31 2021-01-15 2020-09-29 4 $0.25 5.22% 2020-09-15 2020-09-30 2020-10-15

Analyzing CareTrust REIT Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

The company demonstrated a positive dividend growth pattern from 2019 to 2022, with the dividend per share rising from $0.90 to $1.10. This signifies the company's commitment to consistently increasing shareholder dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For CareTrust REIT

The earnings chart above shows that from 2019 to 2022, CareTrust REIT has experienced an increase in their earnings from $1.34 per share to $1.50 per share. This positive earnings trend is promising for income-seeking investors as it suggests that the company has more potential to increase its cash dividend payout if the trend continues.

Recap

In this article, we delve into CareTrust REIT's recent dividend payout and examine how it impacts shareholders. The company has announced a dividend distribution of $0.28 per share today, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 5.65%.

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2019 to 2022, CareTrust REIT demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

Investors are encouraged to closely track the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed of any updates in financials or dividend disbursements.

