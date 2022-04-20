QQQ
Ford Motor's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2022 11:04 am
Ford Motor's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1 per share. On Monday, Ford Motor will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own F as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on June 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

