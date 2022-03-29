QQQ
+ 3.80
361.11
+ 1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 247.55
47369.76
+ 0.5253%
DIA
+ 1.86
347.63
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 2.92
452.99
+ 0.64%
TLT
+ 0.89
128.87
+ 0.69%
GLD
-0.43
179.49
-0.24%

First Trust Senior's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
First Trust Senior's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.072 per share. On Friday, First Trust Senior will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.072 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own FCT as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.072 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust Senior

On July 20, 2021, First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) declared a dividend payable on August 16, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust Senior also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust Senior

On February 22, 2021, First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust Senior also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding First Trust Senior's Ex-Dividend Date

First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) declared a dividend payable on January 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 21, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of First Trust Senior's stock as of January 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding First Trust Senior's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 20, 2020, First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on November 16, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Trust Senior, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at November 2, 2020. read more