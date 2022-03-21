QQQ
-0.35
351.84
-0.1%
BTC/USD
-152.11
41110.00
-0.3686%
DIA
-1.30
348.49
-0.37%
SPY
+ 0.87
443.65
+ 0.2%
TLT
-2.02
135.46
-1.51%
GLD
+ 1.47
177.83
+ 0.82%

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heartland Express Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
March 21, 2022 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heartland Express Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share. On Thursday, Heartland Express will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.02 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own HTLD as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.02 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 05, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Heartland Express click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Heartland Express's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 11, 2021, Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Heartland Express

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Heartland Express's stock as of March 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more
Heartland Express Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend, Buyback

Heartland Express Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend, Buyback

Understanding Heartland Express's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 23, 2020, Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 18, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Heartland Express will be on December 7, 2020. read more