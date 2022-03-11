QQQ
Pioneer High IT's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2022 10:14 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0625 per share. On Wednesday, Pioneer High IT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0625 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own PHT as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0625 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

