BNY Mellon High Yield's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2022 9:46 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0185 per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0185 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own DHF as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0185 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

