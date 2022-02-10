QQQ
+ 8.64
338.85
+ 2.49%
BTC/USD
-426.02
44118.84
-0.96%
DIA
+ 4.24
341.65
+ 1.23%
SPY
+ 6.93
432.09
+ 1.58%
TLT
-1.55
138.08
-1.14%
GLD
-1.72
176.46
-0.98%

MFS Intermediate IT: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2022 9:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MFS Intermediate IT: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0251 per share. On Tuesday, MFS Intermediate IT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0251 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own MIN as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0251 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 28, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on MFS Intermediate IT click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

MFS Intermediate IT: Dividend Insights

MFS Intermediate IT: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MFS Intermediate IT. read more

Analyzing MFS Intermediate IT's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 1, 2021, MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 26, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. MFS Intermediate IT, whose current dividend payout is $0.03, has an ex-dividend date set at February 16, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: MFS Intermediate IT

On February 1, 2021, MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders. MFS Intermediate IT also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: MFS Intermediate IT

  read more